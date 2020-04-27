Hello Games is aiming to deliver “ambitious additions to the universe” of No Man’s Sky, and assures players that there is lots left to look forward to in 2020 (via PC Gamer).

In 2016, the game was off to a sputtering start, besieged with technical bugs and marred by the realisation that the length of the story was much shorter than expected. However, the developer pledged to improve the experience of No Man’s Sky with downloadable content which would be free to all players. Firstly, there was Foundation, then Pathfinder, then Atlas Rises. Next added multiplayer, and The Abyss added underwater exploration and sea creatures.

Visions released new alien wildlife into new biomes, Beyond implemented MMO features without the price of a subscription, and Living Ship let players literally hatch and nurture a spaceship. Only a few weeks have passed since the Exo Mech update—which does what it says on the tin—but Hello Games says that it’s not slowing down any time soon. “We are working up some more ambitious additions to the universe, and have so much more planned for 2020 for us to feel excited about,” said director Sean Murray.

A smartphone companion app? Giant robots buried in a planet’s frozen core? A rat who wants to cook for the finest restaurants in Paris? It’s all to play for. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

No Man’s Sky is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.