Today, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo published an announcement on Twitter that Nioh 2 has gone gold, well ahead of its release on March 13 for the PlayStation 4 (via Gematsu).

That’s not to say friendly Yokai don’t exist, like the Sunekosuri, a cat that roly-polys around and gets in people’s way. Sort of like a normal cat, I guess. However, in Nioh 2, these will follow the player and refill their yokai meter when petted. Nioh 2 is also getting three DLCs that precede the events of the game, and offer several campaign quests, some side-quests, and “new weapons, new combat abilities and new characters.” They’ll be bundled as a Season Pass, which is purchasable through the Digital Deluxe Edition, and this also comes with premium in-game items like the Demon Horde armor set and Kodama Netsuke Charm.

Nioh 2 will be released on March 13 for the PlayStation 4.

