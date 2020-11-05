Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 68.3 million units worldwide as of the end of September 2020 during the company's latest earnings report.

As spotted by Gematsu, the big N managed to shift a whopping 6.86 million units of hardware and 49.81 million units of software just in the three months ending September 2020, boosted no doubt by releases like Super Mario 3D All-Stars which managed to sell 5.21 million units.

A huge hitter for the company was, naturally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons which has managed to sell over 26.04 million units since launch and is only beaten by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's 28.99 million; though it's worth noting the latter has been available since just about the console's launch in April 2017 while Animal Crossing only released in March of this year.

Ring Fit Adventure has also proven popular according to the sales numbers, selling a very impressive 5.84 million units in spite of numerous reports of shortages caused by the global COVID 19 pandemic during the year.

You can check out the earnings release summary here and the overall software sales numbers here on the Nintendo website, if you're so inclined.