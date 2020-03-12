Lego Super Mario is a new Lego toy that offers a Mario with connective and interactive elements that let the character collect coins, ground-pound Goombas, and clear courses, all made out of Lego.

The set seems to contain Piranha Plants, Shy Guys, Bowser Jr., Yoshi, Goombas, Koopa Troopas, as well as tunnels, fire, springs, brown brick blocks, and roundabouts. Players will be able to create their own course in real-life, and enjoy the games’ features and mechanics on the Mario character’s interactive screen.



