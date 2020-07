Nintendo has announced that there will be a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase today, and will run for approximately 10 minutes.

It’s been ten months since the last proper Direct, and speculation has swirled that we would see Super Mario remasters on the Switch to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series. The reveal of Paper Mario: The Origami King appeared to affirm these leaks, but we haven’t heard anything further. In any event, we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.