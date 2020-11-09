A new PlayStation 5 promotional video released this week has given us some slightly-less-vague release windows for a few upcoming PlayStation exclusives, including Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

The trailer, which you can see below, flashes through a range of upcoming PlayStation exclusives, and the small print during the trailer reveals that Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal are all "anticipated" to launch in the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West is expected for the second half of 2021.

It's the closest we've had dates for many of these titles narrowed down, with Aloy's next adventure only given a 2021 window on its announcement and Gran Turismo 7 and Housemarque's Returnal having no date mentioned at all. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was previously mentioned as a "launch window" title, but won't be coming to the PlayStation 4.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. PlayStation 5 launches in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and then on November 19 in the UK and the rest of the world.