Housemarque has announced Returnal, a horror-roguelike in development for the PlayStation 5.

This is the developer’s “biggest and most ambitious title yet,” after cutting its teeth on eclectic and exciting titles like Resogun, Nex Machina, and Matterfall. Stranded on an alien planet, the character is trapped in an endless cycle of death and resurrection, hunted by aggressive animals and killed by forces beyond her control. “Each time I awake, this planet seems somehow different,” says the narrator in the trailer. “This world is becoming part of me, infecting my mind, my memories.”

Even though her sanity is fracturing, her resolve stays strong, and the player character must fight her way through packs of preternatural enemies in eerie environments with some serious firepower. “Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying,” said Sony in a press release. “PS5’s immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat.”

Returnal is in development for PlayStation 5. Watch the trailer below.



