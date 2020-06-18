Guerrilla Games has announced that Horizon Forbidden West will release on PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Continuing the story of Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy will journey to the western coast of the United States, though these locations are a far cry from their contemporary counterparts. Underwater exploration looks like it will open up new, dynamic, and dangerous areas filled with relics of the Old Ones. However, this isn’t a jolly holiday for our heroine. A mysterious plague is contaminating wildlife and sparking glowing red hurricanes, eradicating anything that gets caught in the crossfire. Also, these lands are not empty, and Aloy will meet new tribes, one of which has tamed ginormous robot-elephants.

The developer has now released a re-cut of the original trailer that debuted in The Future of Gaming showcase, and it sheds a little light on the anticipated action-RPG. The game will take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s solid state drive to engender “virtually no loading screens” at any point in a gameplay session. That’s right; if a Thunderjaw absolutely eviscerates you, there’s no time to calm down and collect yourself, maybe make a tea, before the battle starts all over again.

Guerrilla Games wants Horizon Forbidden West to launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2021. That’s a woolly window, to be sure, and given that the company is still recruiting for new developers, we should assume a release nearing the end of spring 2021. Everyone wants to get their mitts on Forbidden West, especially since it’s been so long since the first game’s release. However, good things come to those who wait.

Horizon Forbidden West comes to PlayStation 5 in 2021.

