It seems that Netflix’s Resident Evil series is happening, but it won’t be happening in Raccoon City, based on a leak from the streaming service’s media centre (via Nintendo Life).

The description has since been whisked away from the website, but the Resident Evil Wiki account snapped a screenshot of the specifics. “The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths—the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C.,” read the entry. “Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.” Some may be saddened that they won’t see Raccoon City on the small screen, but it does offer an opportunity to tell an all-new story. Neither Clearfield nor Greenwood Asylum appear in the Resident Evil canon, and the eight episode series will be “expand[ing] the Resident Evil universe and deepen[ing] the existing mythology.”

