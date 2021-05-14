Square Enix has released the opening movie for upcoming stylish JRPG NEO: The World Ends with You ahead of its July release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The sequel to the 2007 Nintendo DS title, NEO The World Ends With You will see you take up the role of Rindo who leads a group known as the Wicked Twisters and whom quickly finds themselves a part of the mysterious 'Reaper's Game'. You'll have to explore the streets of Toyko, recruiting a range of colourful allies and master powerful psych abilities to survive the game and get to bottom of what's going on.

NEO: The World Ends With You is currently scheduled for a July 27 release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and will subsequently arrive on the PC soon after later this Summer. Check out the opening movie for yourself below.