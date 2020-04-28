Sony communicated that The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima have new launch dates: June 19 and July 17, respectively.

The news comes from Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios. He stated that the “ever-changing environment” generated by the current coronavirus crisis has caused unforeseen complications for the PlayStation teams. “As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on 19th June. And Ghost of Tsushima will follow on 17th July,” announced Hulst.

He continued to congratulate Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions for their efforts and their flexibility with regard to the “ever-changing environment,” and thanked players for their patience. “Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months,” said Hulst.

The Last of Us Part 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 19, and Ghost of Tsushima will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 17.

