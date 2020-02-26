Naughty Dog director Neil Druckmann entertained the possibility of new Uncharted games, in the most recent episode of Retro Replay (via Push Square).

Retro Replay is a comedy gaming and talk show hosted by voice actors Nolan North and Troy Baker. They’ve played Blood and Truth, Goldeneye 007, the Uncharted games, Wolfenstein, and The Last of Us, to name but a few of their escapades. The two also invite guests onto their playthroughs on occasion, and their most recent episode of The Last of Us featured actress Ashley Johnson and creative director Neil Druckmann.

The Last of Us Part II comes to the PlayStation 4 on May 20, and of course, the topic of series and sequels arose in their discussions. Naughty Dog has helmed a number of successful series like Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted. The developer seems to know when to close the book on its stories, and avoid infecting its acclaimed games with the dreaded “sequelitis.”

Along this line of thinking, Druckmann said, “You just realise we’re not going to top that so we’re going to do something different. We’re just gonna do this other thing. And then kinda similarly with the sequel is first of all: do we want to make it and we’re lucky that we have the freedom that Sony gives us where we can choose? We made Uncharted 4 and we haven't made another Uncharted since, maybe one day we will, we’ll see.”

Previously, North had warned players that an Uncharted 5 might be a Pandora’s box. “It wasn’t until the fourth one kind of started that there’s no fifth one and you’re going ‘Okay, what’s next?’ But you don’t want to jump the shark … It was bittersweet to end the franchise, but we’re proud of what we’ve made, and if that’s the way that Sony and Naughty Dog decide to leave it, then I’m fine with that,” he said. The last Uncharted game was 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which followed Chloe Fraser and Nadine Ross. We thought that the Uncharted universe would need to break the mould to endure, and Chloe and Nadine were just the daring duo to do that.

In any event, it’s up to Sony to decide whether there are new adventures in store for the protagonists, and whether Naughty Dog would be the studio to make them. The director is happy to return to the series, so we’ll sit tight and see if these comments become reality.



