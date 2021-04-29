A listing for some potential DLC for BAFTA-winning exploration mystery Outer Wilds has been spotted on SteamDB, leading to speculation additional content may be on the way for the crtically acclaimed adventure soon.

As spotted by Simon Carless on Twitter, the listing is entitled 'Echoes of the Eye' and though there's not a huge amount to go on aside from that, the tweet was retweeted by both publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital Games accompanied by various combinations of the eye emoji, which appears to lend some credence to the discovery.

Outer Wilds originally launched in 2019 and sees you playing as a space adventurer trapped in a 22 minute time loop, as you explore a mini solar system around a dying star. You've got to explore the solar system, find out what's going on and try and stop the star going supernova by gathering information and more from the planets during each of these loops. The title also picked up several awards including the Best Game and Original Property at the BAFTA Game Awards in 2020.

If an official announcement is forthcoming, we'll keep you in the (time) loop. Until then Outer Wilds is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with a Nintendo Switch version expected to launch this Summer.