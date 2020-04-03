The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards were held last night in the form of a livestream event, owing to the present pandemic lockdown in the UK.

When the nominations were revealed, Control and Death Stranding led the pack with eleven nominations each, smashing the record set by God of War in 2019. Life is Strange 2 was tipped for five of the awards, and Disco Elysium snagged seven nominations. This year’s lot of awards also did away with the Best Performer category, and added the Performance in a leading role and Performance in a supporting role awards.

Here are all of the nominees for all of the awards, with the winners bolded:

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Best Game

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Debut Game

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky: Beyond

Path of Exile

Family

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilisation VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)

Life is Strange 2

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Game Design

Baba Is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Music

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Wattam

Narrative

Control

Disco Elysium

Life is Strange 2

Outer Wilds

The Outer Worlds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Original Property

Baba Is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Performer in a leading role

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Courteney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2

Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding

Performer in a supporting role

Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding

Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2

Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted for by the public)