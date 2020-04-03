The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards were held last night in the form of a livestream event, owing to the present pandemic lockdown in the UK.
When the nominations were revealed, Control and Death Stranding led the pack with eleven nominations each, smashing the record set by God of War in 2019. Life is Strange 2 was tipped for five of the awards, and Disco Elysium snagged seven nominations. This year’s lot of awards also did away with the Best Performer category, and added the Performance in a leading role and Performance in a supporting role awards.
Here are all of the nominees for all of the awards, with the winners bolded:
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Game
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
British Game
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Debut Game
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
Family
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Civilisation VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)
- Life is Strange 2
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Game Design
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Music
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Wattam
Narrative
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Original Property
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Performer in a leading role
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courteney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2
- Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Performer in a supporting role
- Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2
- Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted for by the public)
- Assemble with Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokémon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What the Golf?