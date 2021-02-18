Time-looping space mystery Outer Wilds is heading to Nintendo Switch, publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital have announced.

Revealed as part of last night's packed Nintendo Direct, the game sees you wake up on a mysterious planet with only 22 minutes to explore the solar system before the sun goes supernova and the time loop you find yourself trapped in restarts. It's recieved plenty of acclaim and plaudits since its original 2019 launch, including picking up the Best Game gong in last year's BAFTA Game Awards.

There's no specific release date for Outer Wilds just yet, with the trailer—which you can see below— only offering a vague 'summer' window, but it's certainly worth a look in if you've not picked it up elsewhere yet. The game is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.