Warner Bros has released the first images of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie ahead of its release later this year, as well as the first story details of the first big-screen live action adaptation of the beat-em-up series since 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the film will open with a fight between the warring clans of (who else?) Scorpion and Sub Zero in feudal Japan before transitioning to the modern day where we'll be introduced to a new character for the film named Cole Young played by Lewis Tan. Young's said to be a "washed up MMA fighter" in a bad spot at the beginning of the movie, but knows nothing of his heritage except a familiar-looking birthmark (the famous MK logo) on his chest.

Soon enough, of course, he'll find himself swept up in the world and characters we know and love when he's recruited by one special forces major known as Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs (Mechad Brooks) who also has the same birthmark to seek out Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee). They in turn then seek out Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) and will come across Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) Kung Lao (Max Huang) and Kano (Josh Lawson) to name but a few in their fight against the forces of Outworld.

You can check out the images from the upcoming film in the Tweets from the official movie Twitter account below, Mortal Kombat, fatalities and all, is scheduled for release in cinemas and on streaming services on April 16, 2021.