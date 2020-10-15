Warner Bros Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a trailer showcasing gameplay for the first of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate's new fighters, Rain.

The footage shows off a bunch of the returning ninja's moves, showcasing his ability to manipulate water in a very painful and gory fashion. He'll be joined by other returning fighter Mileena and Slyvester Stallone's Rambo as part of the game's Kombat Pack 2 which will also be available for the base versions of the beat-em-up as well.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate package, in case you missed it, will bundle up Mortal Kombat 11, all the fighters from Kombat Pack 1, the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion and Kombat Pack 2 all in one neat new package, with enhancements for the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 that take advantage of the new hardware, such as dynamic 4K resolution.

Rain arrives in Kombat Pack 2 dropping alongside Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 17.