Warner Bros Games and NetherRealm studios have revealed a bunch of announcements for Mortal Kombat 11 under the umbrella of a brand new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate package due for release in November that also sees the game debut on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 with enhanced visuals and dynamic 4K resolution upgrades.

The headline new feature is Kombat Pack 2, which will consist of three new fighters for the bloody beat-em-up, including the return of weather ninja Rain, series favourite Mileena and John Rambo from the Rambo movie series, voiced by Slyvester Stallone himself.

These will be available alongside Kombat Pack 1's six playable fighters and the story expansion Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, or of course you can buy Kombat Pack 2 seperately. If you do pre-order either Ultimate or Kombat Pack 2 you'll also be able to nab a Time Warriors Skin Pack, which offers new costumes for Noob Saibot, Liu Kang and Skarlet.

In addition, Warner Bros Games has also confirmed that upon launch, players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4 and on Xbox One will be able to get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X version of their game at no extra cost, regardless of whether they own either of the Kombat Packs, the Aftermath expansion or the Ultimate package. Neato.

You can check out the reveal trailer below. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 land on November 17 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia with 'Krossplay' functionality between the Xbox and PlayStation console families in select modes.