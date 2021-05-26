Capcom has detailed the contents of Monster Hunter Rise's upcoming 3.0 update, and has also confirmed the new update will be arriving as soon as later tonight/the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The free update will bring new challenges in the form of the Crimson Glow Valstrax and the Apex Zingore, sure to give even seasoned Hunters cause for concern. Those who think they've finished the game's story will also have reason to return, as the update also promises an entirely new ending for the game too.

Capcom also took the time to layout updates for the game for the next few months, with the already announced Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin collaboration coming in Mid-June followed by more DLC and event quests, and then two more 'Capcom Collaborations' are expected at the end of July and the end of August, although the exact details of these were not yet revealed.

You can check out a trailer for the new update below, and Version 3.0 lands in Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch at around 1am UK time on May 27.