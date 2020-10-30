Capcom has released some new gameplay footage of upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise.

The footage offers six minutes of commentated gameplay, featuring a hunt in the Shrine Ruins for the bird wyvern Aknosom. We get to have a look at a pair of the new canine companions you'll be hunting with during your adventure called Palamutes. You can use them both for transport, carrying you great distances with speed and in an offensive manner as they can help you attack your prey during the hunt.

We also get a good luck at the game's new Wirebug mechanic, which can be used with the hunter's Great Sword to help perform certain moves, such as allowing them to get even higher into the air before plunging their sword down into their quarry, or for getting out of the way of otherwise painful attacks and allowing you to dodge.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.