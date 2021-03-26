Capcom has released a launch trailer to celebrate today's release of Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch, and also confirmed that the game will be heading to PC in early 2022.

On top of this, the studio has announced that the game's first major free title update will be along very soon, late April in fact, and will include a new monster in the form of the Apex Rathalos. The beast will join the previously announced Chameleos and several other to-be-announced monsters in the Ver 2.0 update. Then further down the road, Update 3.0 promises to add several new monsters and a new ending.

Check out the launch trailer for yourself below. We quite enjoyed Monster Hunter Rise and you can find out just how much by reading our review over here. The game's out today on Nintendo Switch and will be coming to the PC in early 2022.