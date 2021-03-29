Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 4 million copies globally worldwide since its launch of the game on Nintendo Switch just this past weekend.

A press release for the milestone announced the news, which continues the series' trend for massive success following previous title Monster Hunter World selling five million units on that game's first weekend back in 2018, setting a new franchise record at the time. It's perhaps even more impressive given World released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 while Rise is exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. It should also be noted that Capcom has not stated if today's milestone is for both physical and digital sales combined or one or the other.

Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on the PC early next year, say Capcom, and it already has plans for its first major Ver 2.0. update in late April with two new monsters already announced and more are in the works. Meanwhile, sister RPG title Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is also on the way and is scheduled for release on July 9, 2021.

You can check out what we thought of Monster Hunter Rise in the meantime with Josh's review right over here.