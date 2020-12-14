Capcom has announced that upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise will be getting a free demo in January ahead of the game's full release a couple of months later.

The studio also released a couple of new weapon trailers to go alongside a longer trailer that was shown off during this year's Game Awards event last week, showing off some of the weapons prospective Hunters will be able to use in the game including the Dual Blades and the Bow.

The new trailers also showcase some of the game's new and returning monster cast, including the Somnacanth, the Royal Ludroth, the Great Wroggi and the Bishaten all offering to test even a seasoned Monster Hunter's mettle. Another new addition this time will be Rampage battles, where you must defend a Stronghold against an assault from a raging stampede of creatures.

You can check out all three new trailers below. Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 26 with a free time-limited public demo dropping at some point in January 2021.