Capcom has announced that the company has managed to obtain record profits for the fourth year in a row, driven mainly by strong sales of the launch of Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil 3.

In a press release touting their success for the Financial Year ending March 2021, the company said it was celebrating eight consecutive years of OP growth, with net sales up by 16.8% on last year to 95,308 million yen and it's operating income up more than 50% to 34,596 million yen. It cited both Monster Hunter Rise and last year's Resident Evil 3 remake as the main factors behind its success, as well as a growth in overseas revenue thanks to "realizing both expansion of its regional markets and longer product lives for its titles."

Specifically, it cited sales of 4 million units shipped worldwide of the Nintendo Switch exclusive alone by the end of March 2021 (which had already managed further gains to 5 million by the first week of April) while Resident Evil 3, which launched on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, hit 3.9 million units shipped. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Resident Evil 2's remake and Devil May Cry V, all of which launched during the financial year before, were also cited as still doing tremendous business for the company.

This year may continue that trend for Capcom with Resident Evil Village, which launched late last week, although we're unlikely to hear specifics on what that game's sales figures will do for the company until the next quarter. For now you can check out what we thought of that game in our Resident Evil Village review just over here.