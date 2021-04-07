Capcom is celebrating Monster Hunter Rise hitting another player milestone by offering up a free Commemorative Item Pack to celebrate the title shipping over 5 million copies in its first week on sale.

Hunters can check in with Senri the Mailman to claim the free gift, where they'll find a Kamura Pack 1 waiting for them containing 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well Done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, 5 Mega Demondrug and 5 Mega Armorskin potions for absolutely no cost.

It's the second such milestone for the game, which already sailed past 4 million copies shipped after its first weekend. Monster Hunter Rise is available now for Nintendo Switch and will be coming to PC early next year — you can check out our verdict on the game right over here.