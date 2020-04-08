Activision has released patch 1.19 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, and begins Season 3 with a bang (via Newsweek).

The Season 3 Battle Pass includes Alex as the new Operator. Three new maps have been added to multiplayer—these are Talsik Backlot, Havoc Sawmill, and Aniyah Incursion. The first of the trio was thought to be inbound to Modern Warfare, when a very similar location was shown on the promotional image for Season 3. Sourced from the original Modern Warfare, Backlot is set in “an urban city with a major construction project,” and “combat takes place from door-to-door as teams fight for control of the various overlooks and buildings.”

Moreover, new vehicle skins are available, and the two new weapons featured in Season 3 are the SK5 and Renetti. Warzone now allows for quads as well as the trios and solo modes, and the price of a Loadout Drop from the Buy Station has been raised from $8,500 to $10,000. And, patch 1.19 has added a number of quality of life changes, such as lowering the game’s volume on the plane and in the Gulag, and a new signal that tells players how far they are from their teammates.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

