Activision has lifted the lid on the upcoming third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it seems there will be three new Operators and two new maps (via The Gamer).

Like the seasons preceding it, Season 3 will have its own Battle Pass consisting of cosmetics, Operators, weapons, experience tokens, and watches. Season 3 will begin on April 8, so there is still an opportunity to finish the current Battle Pass and use COD Points to purchase the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

