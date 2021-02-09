Mojang Studios has announced that the next DLC for dungeon crawling spin-off Minecraft Dungeons will be landing later this month, entitled Flames of the Nether.

The DLC promises to take adventures on a six-mission journey to the Nether, where they'll get the chance to collect new artifacts, weapons and gear while going up against the Nether's most dangerous mobs such as Ghast, Piglins and Blazes. The epxansion will also include two new skins and a Baby Ghast pet to accompany you on your adventures.

The main game will also see a free content update on the same day, which as detailed by the expansion's announcement post includes major new feature called Ancient Hunts: procedurally generated endgame missions that will take players to the Nether and back for the chance to earn high-level Guilded gear as well as a new currency which can be traded with the new Piglin Merchant that will set up shop in your base camp.

Minecraft Dungeons' Flames of the Nether DLC is set to launch on February 24 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.