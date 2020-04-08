Microsoft will be hosting its internal and external events via digital means until August 2021 (via GamesIndustry.biz)

“In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, Microsoft has been closely monitoring the developing global situation and re-assessing the overall company-wide in-person event strategy,” stated an internal email shared online. “As a company, Microsoft has made the decision to transition all external and internal events to a digital first experience through July 2021.” The decision does affect Microsoft’s MVP & RD Summit to be held from March 28 to April 2.

Whether this move will include future Xbox events is unclear. Inside Xbox streams offer a monthly broadcast of news and updates that are on their way to games on the platform, and have been a successful format. It may mean that Microsoft is not planning to be present during E3 2021, which is another loss for the Entertainment Software Association. The ESA could count on Microsoft’s stalwart support year in, year out, but the effects of the pandemic appear to be reaching far into the future.

