The new Cooking Tour in Mario Kart Tour offers Chef Mario, Pastry Chef Shy Guy, Cherub Baby Peach, and a number of new themed karts (via Destructoid).

Super Mario Kart circuit Choco Island returns for the event, of course, and the new karts are made of macaroons and hamburgers. Players are able to unlock these through the pipes, though the odds might not be in their favour.

Previous Tours have included Tokyo, Paris, and London, and along with the Jungle Tour, the game appears to be leaning towards general themes as opposed to real world cities. To be fair, there are only 2,469,501 cities in the world, and Nintendo is only a very big company with lots of resources and researchers. Like, wouldn’t an Inverness Tour be cool? You could have a Chain Chomp pop out of the water as you drive by Loch Ness.

Mario Kart Tour is available now for iOS and Android devices. Watch the Cooking Tour trailer below.



