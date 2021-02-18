Mario and friends are heading back to the fairway for another swing as Nintendo has announced Mario Golf: Super Rush will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch this summer.

The latest entry—developed by long-time Mario Golf and Mario Tennis studio Camelot—will include both button controls and motion controls, allowing you to swing your Joy-Cons like a real golf club. Naturally, your favourite Mushroom Kingdom characters will be along for the ride, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, Wario, Waluigi and Bowser to name but a few.

New features for this iteration include a Speed Golf mode that sees everyone tee off at the same time and then everybody sprints to catch up to their ball and take their next shot, including power-ups and coins strewn across the course that can help you or hinder your opponents. Also new is a Story Mode, that will see you take your Mii onto the fairways as you develop their stats and take them from a Rookie to a Pro Golfer.

You can check out the trailer for the game for yourself below. Mario Golf: Super Rush will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021.