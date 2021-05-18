Developer Wales Interactive has announced that its 2020 first-person survival horror Maid of Sker is to get an enhanced release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as well as several new FPS Challenge Mode for all formats in a free update next week.

The new modes include The Long Night, Axe of Kindness, Nightmare at the Hotel and In Darkness and give the game a slightly more FPS-focused arena-based twist. Some of the modes will include modifiers such as giving you just three lives or no lives at all, and some will task you with surviving with just an axe, or fill the levels with darkness. There'll be new weapons such as the Felling Axe, the .357 Magnum, sawn-off double barrelled shotgun and the bolt-action infantry weapon, and new enemies to face.

As for visual enhancements on the new-generation consoles, players can enjoy both Fidelity and Performance options with the game running at 4K at 30FPS and 1440p at 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, improved texture resolution, quicker loading times and DualSense support including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PlayStation 5.

You can check out the trailer for the update below and have a read of our original verdict in Josh's review over here. The updates will arrive for Maid of Sker on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 26, 2021.