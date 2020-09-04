2K Games and Hangar 13 have released a new trailer showcasing the shiny new version of the game's city of Lost Haven ahead of the release of Mafia: Definitive Edition later this month.

A from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia game from 2002, this version includes all new game mechanics, new voice acting, new technology and more and Lost Haven itself has never looked better than in the brief trailer which you can see for yourself below.

The game was originally meant to release in August, but was delayed as a result of disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic resulting in increased challenges in finalising the game before release. Thankfully, it only got a delay of one month, so we should be seeing Mafia: Definitive Edition hitting Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 25.