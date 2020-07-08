Mafia: Definitive Edition has been delayed from August 28 to September 25, in order to create a “worthy” game.

To compensate for the news, the developer has released a fifteen-second teaser trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition, and there will be an extended gameplay look on July 22. “We want to express our heartfelt thanks to you for watching our narrative trailer, playing the Definitive Editions of Mafia 2 and 3, and supporting us as we continue building the definitive organised crime saga,” concluded Hangar 13.

Mafia: Definitive Edition comes to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 25.

