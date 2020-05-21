Take-Two Interactive stated that Mafia has been “completely remade from the ground up” for its Definitive Edition, which will come to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Last week, the publisher parent company revealed Mafia: Trilogy, though there were rumblings of remasters for the classic open-world games for quite some time. The first game, Mafia, released for PC in 2002 and then came to PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2004. Screenshots of the remaster are nothing short of stunning in comparison to the original game, and developer Hangar 13 has put in the hard graft to make it so.

In Take-Two Interactive’s most recent earnings call, president Karl Slatoff said that Mafia: Definitive Edition will be well worth the wait. “The game is being completely remade from the ground up, including new technology, new voice acting, new game mechanics and more,” he said, and that’s on top of the expanded story, gameplay and original score. A sight for sore eyes, I’m sure, and the additions may attract new audiences to the IP, which was described as “significant contributor” for Take-Two Interactive.

“Even though they're not brand new experiences, there's always a new audience to catch. And then there's always a new experience depending on the generation that each of those individual titles came out, where even existing fans can enjoy in a different way,” continued Slatoff.

Mafia: Trilogy is available for purchase now, with Mafia 2: Definitive Edition and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition already available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Mafia: Definitive Edition will launch for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 28.

