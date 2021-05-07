Ryu Ga Gotaku Studio has announced a sequel to 2019's Yakuza spin-off Judgment in the form of Lost Judgment, which is heading for a global release this September.

Once more we'll be following detective Takayuki Yagami as he gets thrown into an entirely new murder investigation that starts off on the streets of Kamarocho but eventually takes him to the new location of the Ijincho district of Yokohama—previously seen in Yakuza: Like A Dragon—you'll be hunting clues, chasing down criminals to aid your investigation and naturally beating up plenty of ne'er-do-wells along the way.

The previous game's Investigations make their return, but as well as tailing, chasing and cross-examining suspects, Tak's got some additional tricks up his sleeves including new stealth moves, wiretapping and acrobatic skills. Fighting has also been given an upgrade, with Tak now able to utilise a new fighting style known as the Snake Style.

Along the way, the story will see you go undercover at a local high school, and it seems it's here that you'll be undertaking the series' signature side missions which will be known in Lost Judgment as School Stories, and they're as wide-ranging and wacky as ever, with dancing, robot wars shown off in the trailer, and we can expect many more in the full game.

Unlike the previous game which was launched in Japan as Judge Eyes before releasing over here in the West just over a year later as a PlayStation 4 exclusive (and eventually arriving on Xbox just last month), Lost Judgment will this time be getting a global simultaneous release on both Xbox and PlayStation, so you can expect the game on September 24, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.