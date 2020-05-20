Square Enix announced that Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is delayed and will not make its scheduled spring release (via Siliconera).

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is a standalone game that is playable within the Kingdom Hearts Union χ app, which is already available. The story centres around Xehanort, the major villain of the Kingdom Hearts series, but explores the time before he became a Seeker of Darkness. The game will also use fast, reflex-based combat mechanics, and will sync points in exchange for battle cards in the Union χ medal album.

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will arrive on iOS, Android, and Fire OS devices

