Ninjala, the free-to-play brawler for the Switch, has been hit with a delay that postpones its launch until June (via Nintendo Life).

“Ninjala is unlike anything we have ever created before,” enthused Kazuki Morishita, president and CEO of GungHo Online Entertainment when the game was revealed in March. “How many other games let you battle your opponents with bubble gum while running up buildings as a colorful ninja?” He’s got me there, to be honest.

This bubble gum battler is intended to rival Fortnite and Splatoon in its psychedelic and rapid-fire competitive gameplay. Those who want to get stuck in will be waiting a little longer, because the developer has moved its launch date by four weeks. “Ninjala is near completion, but we are significantly limited in how quickly we can work to test and finalize the game when we cannot be in the same room,” said Morishita in an official statement. GungHo Online Entertainment is not the only studio to be grappling with the unforeseen challenges of working remotely.

Naughty Dog elected to delay The Last of Us Part 2 once again, although the game was nearly finished, because the global shipping situation became problematic in the pandemic. Kojima Productions also delayed the PC port of Death Stranding, and communicated that the office was closed and thoroughly cleaned after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Although we are working hard to launch Ninjala and release it to our fans, the health and safety of our employees is paramount. We apologize to our Ninjala fans who were eagerly anticipating its launch, and we ask for your understanding as we work to bring you the best game we can in this additional month,” explained Morishita. Ninjala will now launch for the Switch on June 25.