Valorant’s newest character, Killjoy, will make her debut on August 4.

Her addition was accidentally leaked by Riot Games itself, on a new page for “Agent 12” on its official website. She seems to be a new Controller, with turrets, alarmbots, and a lockdown ultimate ability at her disposal. Turrets in a tactical shooter is an odd choice, so fingers crossed her name isn’t too literal. In addition, her sentry tech will be able to command choke points on the map, and she’ll be a real thorn in the enemy team’s side if they’ve not got their wits about them.

Valorant is out now for PC. Watch the reveal trailer for Killjoy.



