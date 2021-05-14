Private Division has released a new video going behind the scenes of the development of upcoming spaceflight simulator sequel Kerbal Space Program 2.

This episode focuses on the team trying to make the latest entry easier for new players to get to grips with the game, including ensuring that the game is approachable both in style and gameplay, despite literally involving rocket science. The sequel will include various UI and UX improvements, quality of life features and more in-depth tutorials, all with the hope that maybe your first rocket disasters will be at least partially intentional.

Check out the video for yourself below. There's still quite a while of development yet to go, with Kerbal Space Program 2 currently not expected to launch (pun intended) until at least 2022 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.