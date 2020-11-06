Nate Simpson, the creative director on Kerbal Space Program 2, has announced that the game has been delayed from its original Fall 2021 release into 2022.

Simpson announced the news via the game's official forums, saying "We knew we were taking on an immense technical and creative challenge when we started this project. We’ve heard time and again from this community that quality is paramount, and we feel the same way. It’s not enough to deliver a bunch of new features – those features have to be woven together into a stable, polished whole. We’re creating a reliable foundation on which players and modders alike can

build for another decade or more. That involves solving problems that have never been solved before, and that takes time."

It's far from the first delay the game's suffered so far—having originally been revealed at Gamescom 2019 it began with the intention of a 2020 release, but a change in studio was quickly followed by a delay into Fall 2021.