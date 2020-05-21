Private Division announced that Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed, and it will now release for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in fall 2021.

Heads up Kerbonauts, we've a message from mission control for you.#KSP2 pic.twitter.com/aa1aTEloXG — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) May 20, 2020 This is the second delay that the game has undergone, after Take-Two Interactive chose to move its release window to the fiscal year of 2021 “in order to allow more time to make the experience as terrific as possible.” That would have seen Kerbal Space Program 2 release some time between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, but now, things have changed once again.

“With everything going on in the world today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be,” explained publisher Private Division. “We understand this isn’t the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2. That said, we will continue to keep you updated with more feature videos, developer blogs, and other content to share our progress from now up to launch.”