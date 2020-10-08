Nintendo has showcased twenty minutes of new gameplay footage for upcoming Breath of the Wild prequel spinoff Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity as part of a Nintendo Treehouse: Live broadcast last night.

The footage, which you can see below, also reveals that famous series location Lon Lon Ranch also makes its return in the game and—as the events of the musou title take place 100 years before those in Breath of the Wild where it was known simply as Ranch Ruins— the ranch is back to its former glory prior to the Great Calamity.

Last night's broadcast also gave us an opportunity to see how it looks to play as Princess Zelda, as well as one of the Champions in the form of Urbosa. It's a lovely meaty chunk of gameplay goodness, and gives us a good idea what we can expect when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 20.

Check out the full broadcast for yourself below.