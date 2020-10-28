Nintendo has released a free demo of upcoming musou prequel Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on the Nintendo eShop, allowing you to play the game's entire first chapter ahead of its release next month.

In case you're not up to speed, the game takes place 1000 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and sees you play as Link, Zelda and plenty of other characters as you attempt to stop Calamity Ganon's forces from taking over Hyrule and forcing the land into a Great Calamity.

There's also a new trailer, which you can see below and as a bonus, the demo will also let you transfer your save across to the full game when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 20.