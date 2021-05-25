Guerrilla Games has announced that it will be holding a special PlayStation State of Play broadcast this Thursday to show off more of eagerly anticipated sequel Horizon Forbidden West.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the broadcast will take place on Thursday May 27 at 10pm UK time on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, and will include the first gameplay reveal of the upcoming second adventure starring Aloy, captured on the PlayStation 5. Interestingly enough, the show is set to be proceeded by a "uniquely crafted countdown" that will kick off some five hours earlier, so you can tune in from 5pm UK time for that if it takes your fancy.

Horizon Forbidden West was first revealed almost exactly a year ago, and will see Alloy journey to the western coast of what was once the United States. Once more, we can expect the series' trademark blend of robotic and natural, only this time our heroine is trying to get the bottom of a mysterious plague that seems to be effecting the wildlife and causing devastating hurricanes.

Horizon Forbidden West doesn't have a launch date yet, though at last check it was hoping to release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the latter half of 2021.