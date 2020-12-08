IO Interactive has released a 4K gameplay trailer for upcoming assassination sandbox Hitman 3, giving us our best overview yet of Agent 47's latest adventure.

The video shows off a few of the game's locations, including the recently revealed Chongqing map in China, and reveals that plenty of returning and new features have made their way into the game, including 20 Mastery tracks for each stage that let you unlock new tools and weapons of murder, new Starting Locations and more, as well as offering you rewards for different Playstyles at the end of each missing, scoring you on different methods such as going loud and explosive, or getting in and out as silently as possible.

A couple of extra features have also been announced for the game on PlayStation consoles, with the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller getting unique haptic feedback for each weapon, and the ability to activate Agent 47's 'focus' mode that slows down time while looking through a sniper rifle by holding the trigger against a certain tension point. The studio also announced that the PlayStation 5 version of Hitman 3 will come bundled with a digital copy of the game on PlayStation 4 regardless of whether you buy it via disk or digital in order to enjoy the game in PSVR, even if you've not yet got the PSVR PS4-to-PS5 adaptor.

Naturally, all next-gen consoles where appropriate will also get the benefit of 4K and 60FPS support and HDR and faster load times, and there'll be a free upgrade between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions to the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 ones.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Hitman 3 launches for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on January 20 2021 and will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch via the cloud at a later time.