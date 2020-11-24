IO Interactive has taken the lid off the next exotic location Agent 47 will be heading to in the next game of his upcoming murder tour: Hitman 3.

The new location is Chongqing, a city in South Western China that is one of the biggest cities in the world. Hitman's version will take place under the cover of rain, with the neon-drenched streets creating a perfect rain-soaked playground for players to take our their targets, all rendered in loving detail by the in-house Glacier engine.

The video also talks about the various improvements IO has made to said Glaicer engine, confirming that the game will be able to handle more than 300 NPCs on screen at once. Naturally, the neon lights make the game perfect for HDR which the game will support as well as 4K and 60FPS on the next-gen consoles. What's the more, these visual improvements—as well as technical improvements through improved AI and animation—will be available in Hitman 1 and 2 when played through 3 to offer a complete enhanced trilogy package; though there's no word yet on how exactly this will work.

Check out the video for yourself below. Hitman 3 will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on January 20 with a Cloud Version set to release on Nintendo Switch at some point after. Developer IO Interactive also revealed last week that they're working on a new James Bond game under the working title Project 007.