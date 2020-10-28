Nintendo and IO Interactive have announced that Hitman 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch thanks to a new Cloud Version releasing on the console.

Announced during today's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, Hitman 3 will use a similar technology to today's other surprise Nintendo Switch release Control: Ultimate Edition and utilise cloud technology to allow you to play the forthcoming murder-em-up on the Switch console by streaming the game's data as you play.

There's currently no word yet on the release date for the Cloud Version of Hitman 3, here's hoping it's not too far behind the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC versions which are currently scheduled to launch in January 2021.