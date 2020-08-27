Joseph Staten, one of the former writers of the series, has been brought on board for the development of Halo Infinite.

Sources speaking to Windows Central stated that Staten’s assistance with Halo Infinite is intended to “provide more expertise” to the team. Presently, 343 Industries is cutting down the swathes of “fake leaks” cropping up about the game, such as the removal of the Xbox One version and the release window pushed to 2022. “We’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform,” affirmed community manager John Junyszek.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in 2021.