343 Industries veteran and Halo Infinite director Chris Lee has departed the project, according to reports.

As per Bloomberg, who broke the news, Lee said in confirming his departure "I have stepped back from Infinite and I am looking at future opportunities. I believe in the team and am confident they will deliver a great game and now is a good time for me to step away."

Microsoft also commented on Lee's departure, noting that he would still be staying with the company and saying in an emailed statement to Bloomberg: "Chris Lee remains a Microsoft employee and while he has stepped back from Halo: Infinite right now, we appreciate all he has done for the project to date."

It marks the second such departure from the game since creative director Tim Longo left 343 Industries in August of last year, with Lee replacing him. Of course, the game was set to release in time for the Xbox Series X|S launch but subsequently was delayed into 2021 a year after Longo's departure. On the positive side, the team also welcomed back long-time Halo writer Joseph Staten a few months ago.

Halo Infinite is set for release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at sometime in 2021.